Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $651.41 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,200 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.7% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of UnitedHealth Group worth $651,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE UNH opened at $282.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.36 and a 200-day moving average of $325.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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