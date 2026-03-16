GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,852 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 12th total of 5,741 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,713 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,713 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCML traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.78. 37,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,518. GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51.

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Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.16% of GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (QCML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Qualcomm Inc(QCOM) stock. QCML was launched on Feb 13, 2025 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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