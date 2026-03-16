Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,298 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.3% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $70,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.

Tesla Trading Down 1.0%

TSLA opened at $391.20 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.22, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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