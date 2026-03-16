Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Short Interest Update

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 173,611 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 12th total of 205,906 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,514 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 61,514 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck Mobilisa

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intellicheck Mobilisa by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 997,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 56,834 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Intellicheck Mobilisa by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Intellicheck Mobilisa by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,565 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa during the 4th quarter worth $2,150,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellicheck Mobilisa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Intellicheck Mobilisa Price Performance

Intellicheck Mobilisa stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.76. 4,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,881. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 million, a PE ratio of 476.48 and a beta of 1.16.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company’s technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government‐issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on‐premises hardware or cloud‐based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point‐of‐sale systems.

The firm’s flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

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