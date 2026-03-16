JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $68,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 60,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,606,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 741.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total transaction of $132,684.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2%

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NYSE:JPM opened at $283.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $764.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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