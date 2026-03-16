Junto Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,968,000. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 1.8% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Spotify Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $516.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $502.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.68. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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