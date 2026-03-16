Holocene Advisors LP Sells 45,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $135,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $781.99 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $910.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $844.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $919.29.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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