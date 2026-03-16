Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $430.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eaton from $442.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Eaton from $440.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

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Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $9.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $365.19. The stock had a trading volume of 220,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32. Eaton has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $408.45. The stock has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eaton had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.26, for a total transaction of $4,178,513.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,519.54. This represents a 27.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

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Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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