Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 7.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 204,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 154,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Up 7.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -30.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The company has a market cap of C$12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

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Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. in August 2013. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

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