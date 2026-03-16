Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,084,028 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 12th total of 3,640,877 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,254,642 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,254,642 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of FUTU traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.63. 450,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,254. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.98 and a 200-day moving average of $168.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.38.

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Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. Futu had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $827.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Futu will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.39 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Futu from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on FUTU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 6,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Futu by 30,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Futu Company Profile

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Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm’s product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

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