DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Trading Down 17.3% – What’s Next?

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 and last traded at GBX 47.90. Approximately 144,252 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 699% from the average daily volume of 18,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.90.

DSW Capital Trading Down 17.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.31. The firm has a market cap of £12.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

About DSW Capital

(Get Free Report)

DSW Capital, the owner of the Dow Schofield Watts and DR Solicitors brands, is a profitable, mid-market, challenger professional services network with a cash-generative business model and scalable platform for growth.

Our vision is for our brands to become the most sought-after destinations for ambitious, entrepreneurial professionals to start and develop their own businesses.

Originally established in 2002 by three KPMG alumni, Dow Schofield Watts is one of the first platform models disrupting the traditional model of accounting professional services firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.