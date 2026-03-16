Focus Partners Wealth Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 317,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $151,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,656,286,000 after purchasing an additional 208,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $2,165,899,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3,949.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,568,000 after buying an additional 5,098,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,757,000 after buying an additional 609,023 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,337,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,432,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $693.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $322.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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