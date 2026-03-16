Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 655,113 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 12th total of 774,647 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,265 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,265 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

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Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.80. 2,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.32. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2,772.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage microbiome therapeutics company focused on harnessing the power of the human microbiome to treat serious diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Seres applies proprietary microbiome science and manufacturing capabilities to develop a pipeline of living microbial therapies designed to restore healthy gut function. The company’s approach leverages understanding of microbial ecology and human biology to address conditions where the native microbiome is disrupted.

Among its lead candidates is SER-109, an investigational oral microbiome therapeutic for reducing recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection.

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