Accenture PLC $ACN Stock Position Trimmed by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 73.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 146.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $196.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $188.73 and a one year high of $326.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $282.00 price target on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,523,339.98. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $185,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,439.84. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.