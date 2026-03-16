Accenture PLC $ACN Stock Position Trimmed by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 73.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 146.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Price Performance
NYSE:ACN opened at $196.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $188.73 and a one year high of $326.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.
Accenture Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $282.00 price target on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.35.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accenture
Accenture News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Udacity (part of Accenture) launched an accredited MBA program aimed at training AI product leaders — a revenue/brand-positive move that strengthens Accenture’s talent pipeline and positioning in AI services. Udacity, Part of Accenture, Launches Accredited MBA to Train the Next Generation of AI Product Leaders
- Positive Sentiment: Investor research argues Accenture is well-placed to benefit from AI implementation contracts, highlighting upside from rising enterprise AI spend — a bullish narrative for medium-term revenue growth. Accenture (ACN) is Poised to Benefit from AI Implementation Contracts
- Positive Sentiment: Accenture expanded its Google Cloud partnership to help clients strengthen cloud security — a direct revenue-opportunity in managed security and cloud transformation services. Accenture Helps Organizations Strengthen Cloud Security with Google Cloud
- Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argues Accenture may be undervalued after prior overvaluation, presenting a valuation-based bullish case for long-term investors. Accenture: Undervalued After Years Of Overvaluation
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks previews Accenture’s upcoming earnings and suggests the company may not have the setup for an earnings beat, signaling investor caution into the report. Accenture (ACN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Reminder: Accenture is projected to post quarterly earnings this week, a scheduled catalyst that could swing the stock depending on guidance and margins. Accenture (ACN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday
- Negative Sentiment: Truist cut its price target on ACN to $260 (from $317) and warned of pressure on long-term estimates after its enterprise-AI checks — the downgrade dampens sentiment despite a maintained Buy rating. Truist Financial Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $260.00 Truist Lowers Accenture (ACN) Target to $260, Warns of Pressure on Long-Term Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Guggenheim lowered its price target on Accenture to $275, adding to analyst-driven downward pressure on the stock in the run-up to earnings. Guggenheim Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $275.00
Insider Transactions at Accenture
In other news, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,523,339.98. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $185,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,439.84. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.
The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.
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