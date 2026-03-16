Horiko Capital Management LLC Has $22.92 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Horiko Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 5.4% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.41.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ MU opened at $426.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $479.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $455.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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