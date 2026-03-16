Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 1,964,958 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964,958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $679,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total transaction of $132,684.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $283.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $764.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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