Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Itron Earnings

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Itron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Itron’s Q3 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ITRI. Wall Street Zen lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Itron from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $91.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Itron has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS.

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $446,536.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,969.24. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $490,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,601.76. The trade was a 12.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,180 shares of company stock worth $5,085,475. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Itron by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q2 2027 EPS forecast to $1.71 from $1.66, suggesting improved expected momentum in 2027. MarketBeat: ITRI

Zacks raised its Q2 2027 EPS forecast to $1.71 from $1.66, suggesting improved expected momentum in 2027. Positive Sentiment: Zacks materially increased its Q4 2026 estimate to $1.73 from $1.49, indicating stronger anticipated year‑end profitability. MarketBeat: ITRI

Zacks materially increased its Q4 2026 estimate to $1.73 from $1.49, indicating stronger anticipated year‑end profitability. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 EPS projection of $8.86, signaling upside expectations over the longer term. MarketBeat: ITRI

Zacks published a FY2028 EPS projection of $8.86, signaling upside expectations over the longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks kept a “Hold” rating on ITRI and left the consensus full‑year view near prior levels (the broader consensus remains ~ $5.33 FY). MarketBeat: ITRI

Zacks kept a “Hold” rating on ITRI and left the consensus full‑year view near prior levels (the broader consensus remains ~ $5.33 FY). Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near‑term estimates: Q1 2026 cut to $1.26 (from $1.41), Q2 2026 to $1.44 (from $1.51), Q3 2026 to $1.55 (from $1.60) and modestly reduced FY2026/FY2027 numbers — near‑term earnings downgrades can weigh on the share price. MarketBeat: ITRI

Zacks trimmed several near‑term estimates: Q1 2026 cut to $1.26 (from $1.41), Q2 2026 to $1.44 (from $1.51), Q3 2026 to $1.55 (from $1.60) and modestly reduced FY2026/FY2027 numbers — near‑term earnings downgrades can weigh on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Short interest surged ~42.7% in February to ~4.88M shares (about 11% of the float) with a ~2.5 days‑to‑cover — this elevated shorting increases downside pressure and potential volatility.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

