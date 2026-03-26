Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Representative Tim Moore (Republican-North Carolina) recently bought shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL). In a filing disclosed on March 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Simply Good Foods stock on March 13th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 3/23/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 3/20/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 3/17/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 2/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 2/11/2026.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,857,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

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About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

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Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

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