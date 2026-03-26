Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Price Up 7.7% – Should You Buy?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,785,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,320,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Down 7.7%

The company has a market capitalization of C$50.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

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Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Research analysts predict that Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canadas future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc, Ontarios first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a vital link between northern Ontarios lithium resources and the growing EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America.

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