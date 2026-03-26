iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

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