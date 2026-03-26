Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,940 and last traded at GBX 1,967. 854,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,538,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,138.

Key Stories Impacting Bellway

Here are the key news stories impacting Bellway this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its “sector perform” rating and left a high GBX 3,150 price target on Bellway, giving investors a clear upside reference and institutional support for the stock. RBC reaffirms rating

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its “sector perform” rating and left a high GBX 3,150 price target on Bellway, giving investors a clear upside reference and institutional support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Investors Chronicle published a bullish take, calling Bellway shares a buying opportunity — coverage like this can attract retail buyers and momentum traders into the name. Bellway shares offer a buying opportunity

Investors Chronicle published a bullish take, calling Bellway shares a buying opportunity — coverage like this can attract retail buyers and momentum traders into the name. Neutral Sentiment: Bellway reported quarterly EPS of GBX 91.20 with a net margin of 5.46% and ROE of 4.43%. Results are mixed — earnings show earnings power but margins/ROE remain modest, so the print is not a clear catalyst either way. Quarterly earnings and call

Bellway reported quarterly EPS of GBX 91.20 with a net margin of 5.46% and ROE of 4.43%. Results are mixed — earnings show earnings power but margins/ROE remain modest, so the print is not a clear catalyst either way. Neutral Sentiment: A recent article about Lloyds (unrelated to Bellway) circulated the same time as Bellway coverage; it likely contributed to broader UK bank/market flow but is not directly relevant to Bellway fundamentals. Lloyds shares piece

A recent article about Lloyds (unrelated to Bellway) circulated the same time as Bellway coverage; it likely contributed to broader UK bank/market flow but is not directly relevant to Bellway fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting Bellway hit a new 52‑week low raises worry about cyclical housing exposure and downside risk; such narratives can trigger profit-taking or put pressure if sentiment reverses. Bellway sets new 52-week low

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,476 to GBX 3,461 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,090 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,820 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,212.50.

Bellway Trading Down 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,581.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,600.29.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 91.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Bellway had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 5.46%. Analysts forecast that Bellway p.l.c. will post 159.0741715 EPS for the current year.

Bellway Company Profile

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Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

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