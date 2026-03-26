Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Sells Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (Independent-Maine) recently sold shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). In a filing disclosed on March 24th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Eli Lilly and Company stock on February 13th.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/13/2026.

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 12/29/2025.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $915.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,013.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $961.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,221.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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