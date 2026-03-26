Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Up 119.6% in March

Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,002,274 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the February 26th total of 456,454 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,407 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.1 days.

Anta Sports Products Stock Performance

ANPDF stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. Anta Sports Products has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

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About Anta Sports Products

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Anta Sports Products is a China-based designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of sportswear, footwear and accessories. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Jinjiang, Fujian province, the company operates a multi-brand portfolio and a broad retail and digital distribution network. Anta’s core business includes performance and lifestyle athletic apparel, sports shoes and related sporting goods sold through company-owned stores, authorized dealers and e-commerce platforms.

Product offerings span casual and performance categories for adults and children, covering footwear, apparel and accessories.

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