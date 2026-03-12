Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for enGene Q2 Earnings

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of enGene in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for enGene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for enGene’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.11.
enGene Price Performance
enGene stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. enGene has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $460.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 11.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in enGene by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,869,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771,840 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $30,126,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of enGene in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,479,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,110,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of enGene by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after buying an additional 1,676,405 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
enGene News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting enGene this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2030 EPS forecast to $0.70 (from $0.61) and reiterated a “Buy” rating with a $25 price objective — this signals improved long-term profitability expectations and continued analyst conviction. enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright
- Positive Sentiment: enGene reported Q4 results of ($0.44) EPS vs. consensus ($0.55), beating estimates by $0.11 — an earnings beat that can support the stock and investor confidence. View Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest declined 17.7% in February to ~1.24M shares (about 2.1% of shares), reducing some near-term bearish pressure despite a still-elevated days-to-cover (~10.4 days).
- Neutral Sentiment: Oppenheimer trimmed its price target from $33 to $30 but kept an “Outperform” rating — a modest pullback in upside expectations while retaining a bullish stance; investors may view this as mixed. Oppenheimer Lowers enGene Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; the transcript provides additional pipeline and strategy detail but no material new disclosures were flagged in headlines. enGene Presents at Barclays — Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: One March short-interest report shows 0 shares (with NaN change) — likely a data/reporting anomaly rather than a substantive market shift.
About enGene
enGene, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of gene‐based therapeutics for oncology. The company’s core technology is the EnGene Delivery Vehicle (EDV) platform, which employs nonliving, bacterially derived minicells to transport therapeutic payloads directly to tumor cells. By combining targeted delivery with potent payloads, enGene aims to improve the precision and efficacy of cancer treatments while reducing off‐target toxicity.
Through its EDV platform, enGene has advanced multiple therapeutic candidates into preclinical and clinical stages.
