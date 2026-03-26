Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 375.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,662 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 778.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,884,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,156 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,678,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,854 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 778.6% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 830,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ARLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

ARLO opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 113.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.82%.The firm had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.230 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 31,407 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $385,992.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 552,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,526.50. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 179,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $2,472,393.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 614,885 shares in the company, valued at $8,473,115.30. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 842,522 shares of company stock worth $11,321,821. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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