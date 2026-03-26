235,806 Shares in Centuri Holdings, Inc. $CTRI Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 235,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRI. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in Centuri by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 10,847,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centuri by 126.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,059,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,955 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Centuri in the third quarter worth about $78,222,000. Carronade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centuri by 125.6% during the third quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 3,052,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,392 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Centuri by 77.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,855,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,451 shares during the period.

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Centuri Stock Performance

Shares of CTRI stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 132.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centuri ( NYSE:CTRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. Centuri had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.76%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Centuri from $35.25 to $37.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centuri from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTRI

Centuri Profile

(Free Report)

Centuri Construction Group, Inc (NYSE: CTRI) is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

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