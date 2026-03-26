Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.91 and last traded at $39.0750, with a volume of 132854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

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Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Down 3.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.15%.The company had revenue of $182.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 312.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) is an international shipping company specializing in the transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products. Founded in 1993 by Nikolas P. Tsakos, the company has built a reputation for operating a modern, well-maintained fleet of double-hull tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation is organized around both ownership and technical management of vessels, offering chartering, commercial operations and crew services under one umbrella.

The company’s fleet consists primarily of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium-range (MR) and Handy product carriers.

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