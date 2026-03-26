Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,724 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

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