Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 47,096 Shares of Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 156.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $657,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,517.75. This represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 27.55%.Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohen & Steers has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

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About Cohen & Steers

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in real estate securities and alternative income strategies. Founded in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers, the company has built a reputation for expertise in listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related equities. Headquartered in New York City, Cohen & Steers applies a research-driven approach to identify value and income opportunities across global property markets.

The firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

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