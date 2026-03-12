Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Allegion Q4 Earnings

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

NYSE ALLE opened at $146.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Allegion has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $183.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

In other Allegion news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,821.65. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,402,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,335,000 after acquiring an additional 157,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near- and medium-term EPS estimates for Allegion, lifting FY2026 to $8.71, FY2027 to $9.00 and FY2028 to $9.95, and increasing several quarterly forecasts (Q2–Q4 2026 and multiple 2027 quarters). That raises expectations for future profitability and provides a positive earnings-revision catalyst. Zacks Research Estimates

Zacks Research raised multiple near- and medium-term EPS estimates for Allegion, lifting FY2026 to $8.71, FY2027 to $9.00 and FY2028 to $9.95, and increasing several quarterly forecasts (Q2–Q4 2026 and multiple 2027 quarters). That raises expectations for future profitability and provides a positive earnings-revision catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Allegion’s CFO, Mike Wagnes, will present the company’s long-term strategy at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 18; the live listen-only webcast is available via Allegion’s investor site. The presentation is a potential catalyst if management provides clearer visibility or guidance updates, but by itself is informational. Conference Announcement

Allegion’s CFO, Mike Wagnes, will present the company’s long-term strategy at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 18; the live listen-only webcast is available via Allegion’s investor site. The presentation is a potential catalyst if management provides clearer visibility or guidance updates, but by itself is informational. Negative Sentiment: Within Zacks’ note there was a small downward revision to Q1 2026 EPS (from $1.92 to $1.89). It’s a modest cut, but could temper near-term sentiment if investors focus on next-quarter momentum. Q1 2026 Revision

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

