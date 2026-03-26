Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 499.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 39.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,317,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,036,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.10.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.1%

GTLS opened at $207.18 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.97). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 0.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

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