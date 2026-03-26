Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases Shares of 201,678 Smithfield Foods, Inc. $SFD

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 201,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Smithfield Foods by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,634,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,343,000 after buying an additional 1,760,713 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Smithfield Foods by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,836,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,126,000 after acquiring an additional 776,330 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Smithfield Foods by 653.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,664,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods during the second quarter valued at about $31,295,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smithfield Foods by 583.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,212,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,814 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smithfield Foods from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Smithfield Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smithfield Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Key Smithfield Foods News

Here are the key news stories impacting Smithfield Foods this week:

Smithfield Foods Price Performance

Shares of Smithfield Foods stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. Smithfield Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Smithfield Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Smithfield Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Smithfield Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: SFD) is one of the world’s largest pork processors and hog producers. Founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, the company has grown from a regional ham producer into a fully integrated food company offering a broad range of fresh pork, value-added meats and prepared foods. Its product portfolio includes bacon, ham, sausage, ribs and deli meats marketed under well-known brands such as Smithfield®, Nathan’s Famous® and Eckrich®.

Smithfield operates a network of hog production facilities, processing plants and distribution centers across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

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