Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys New Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in US Foods by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 3.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.8% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

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US Foods Trading Up 1.5%

USFD opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $102.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price target on US Foods and gave the stock a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

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Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. This represents a 42.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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