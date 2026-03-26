Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.17, with a volume of 220916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CJ shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

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Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 4.22%.The business had revenue of C$109.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.625118 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 553.85%.

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas production company with operations focused on low decline sustainable oil production in Western Canada. Cardinal has recently completed its first thermal SAGD project in Reford, Saskatchewan and has transitioned to the production phase of operations. The Company’s portfolio of conventional and SAGD project inventory offers a complimentary low decline, long life resource base that is ideally suited to sustain our commitment to meaningful dividend returns to shareholders.

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