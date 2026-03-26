Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Raises Stake in ASP Isotopes Inc. $ASPI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,687 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in ASP Isotopes were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at ASP Isotopes

In other news, COO Robert Ainscow sold 8,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $45,902.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,537,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,724.48. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

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ASP Isotopes Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ ASPI opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $558.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.55.

ASP Isotopes Profile

(Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

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