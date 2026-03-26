Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Makes New $355,000 Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $149,597,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 5,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total transaction of $1,039,160.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,308.72. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $235,443.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,305.28. This represents a 16.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,015 shares of company stock worth $13,037,486. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2%

JAZZ stock opened at $189.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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