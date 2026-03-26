Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $54.6480, with a volume of 1000474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

Golar LNG Stock Down 2.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Golar LNG had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.69%.The firm had revenue of $132.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.29 million. Research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Golar LNG by 278.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

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