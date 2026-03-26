Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 181,010 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,010 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadtrust LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,357,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,889 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBP. Morgan Stanley set a $4.30 target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -423.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two‐piece and three‐piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value‐added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

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