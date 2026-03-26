Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Reduces Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 62.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,942 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 64.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $243.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total transaction of $854,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,004.52. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $87,085.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $142.04 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $134.41 and a one year high of $211.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average of $178.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

See Also

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