BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0426 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.4%

BGY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 43,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $6.23.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY) is a closed-end management investment company led by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide high current income and the potential for capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies. It employs an enhanced dividend strategy, combining a focus on stocks that offer attractive dividend yields with derivative overlays such as covered call writing and foreign currency hedging to help manage risk and generate additional income.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across developed international markets, including Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions outside the United States.

