Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO) Short Interest Up 428.5% in February

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 41,760 shares, a growth of 428.5% from the February 12th total of 7,902 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,461 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 341,461 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. 43,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.03. Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99.

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.2363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%.

Institutional Trading of Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDVO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,929,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 82,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter.

The Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund holds long exposure to the Russell 1000 Growth Index and writes exchange-traded call options on them. The fund offers a balanced approach to growth and income by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US equities with strong growth potential. QDVO was launched on Aug 22, 2024 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

