Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Infinity Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:INR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $18.90. Infinity Natural Resources shares last traded at $18.3590, with a volume of 63,565 shares.

The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.67. Infinity Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.The firm had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter.

Get Infinity Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INR. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “sell (d)” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered Infinity Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Trading of Infinity Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INR. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Infinity Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinity Natural Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinity Natural Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 259,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Natural Resources by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter.

Infinity Natural Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 0.23.

About Infinity Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

We are a growth oriented, free cash flow generating, independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Appalachian Basin. We are focused on creating shareholder value through the identification and disciplined development of low-risk, highly economic oil and natural gas assets while maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet. Additionally, we have proven our ability to grow our acreage position through organic leasing efforts and accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.