Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (OXLCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCL traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. 756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 alerts:

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and listed on the Nasdaq Global Market. The firm focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through investments in U.S. consumer credit asset-backed securities and corporate loans. Its portfolio typically includes collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), and other structured finance instruments secured by auto loans, credit card receivables, personal loans and similar consumer assets.

Since its initial public offering in 2012, Oxford Lane Capital has sought to capitalize on opportunities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.