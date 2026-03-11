Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.0625, but opened at $11.84. Grupo Mexico shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 735 shares.

Grupo Mexico Trading Down 2.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

About Grupo Mexico

Grupo México is a diversified Mexican industrial conglomerate with principal operations in mining, transportation and infrastructure. The company’s core business is the extraction and processing of base and precious metals, while complementary divisions provide freight rail and logistics services across Mexico. Grupo México operates as a vertically integrated enterprise that combines mineral production with the transport and logistics capabilities needed to move bulk commodities to market.

In mining, Grupo México is best known as the parent of Southern Copper Corporation and as one of the world’s larger copper producers.

