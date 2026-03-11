Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.7850, but opened at $110.7299. Kinaxis shares last traded at $106.55, with a volume of 42 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KXSCF. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Kinaxis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Kinaxis Trading Up 1.5%

About Kinaxis

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.16.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services. The company also provides strategic services, such as digital business transformation, advanced analytics, and digital innovation and acceleration services; implementation, including agile implementation methodology, RapidStart, sustainment, and rollout services; and continuous learning services consisting of Kinaxis learning center, custom learning programs, and certification, as well as support services.

