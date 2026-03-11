BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.26

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2607 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 20.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BCAT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,513. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 53.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: BCAT) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company organized as a term trust. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of credit and equity markets. BCAT seeks to achieve this objective through a portfolio of corporate debt securities, floating-rate loans, convertible securities, common and preferred equity, and asset-backed securities.

BCAT employs an actively managed, multi-sector credit approach that spans investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds, senior secured loans and structured credit.

