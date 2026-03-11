MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s previous close.

MET has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.92. 682,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,198. MetLife has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company had revenue of $52.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $6,649,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MetLife by 188.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,577,000 after buying an additional 272,619 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,905,000 after purchasing an additional 96,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 21.9% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 137,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

