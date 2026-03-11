Steve Foots Purchases 6 Shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,798 per share, for a total transaction of £167.88.

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Steve Foots acquired 5 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,100 per share, with a total value of £155.

On Monday, January 12th, Steve Foots acquired 5 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,714 per share, with a total value of £135.70.

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of CRDA traded down GBX 10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,770. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,507. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,852.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,768.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Croda International ( LON:CRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 146.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, analysts expect that Croda International Plc will post 181.8307268 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,000 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,112.50.

Croda International Company Profile

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

