Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 112,557 shares, a growth of 541.8% from the February 12th total of 17,537 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 52,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBD traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 5,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,420. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 62,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 498.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

