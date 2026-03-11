Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$67.70 and last traded at C$67.59, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.50.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio. The company operates in three main business segments: the Investment Management segment; the Financial Advisory segment; and the Corporate Activities and Investments segment.

